‘It’s a miracle,’ Child in car seat unhurt after collision with train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA, Pa. - Three-year-old Camden Davis is a happy child who loves Scoobie Doo and singing. He is alive despite a terrifying crash on train tracks.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Avoca, Pennsylvania. His mom, Mikayla Davis, was driving and her sister, Jenna Davis, was in the passenger seat.

"I blacked out. You really do black out," Mikayla told WNEP. "All I remember is trying to get him out and, when the train took the car, I blacked out. I blacked out completely. I'm thinking my son is dead.”

Mikayla said she drove onto the tracks when the railroad gates seemed to malfunction.

The one ahead of her vehicle came down, and a train was bearing down on them.

"I said 'Back up! Reverse!' She reversed," Jenna said. "The back gate was already down, so we bumped it a little bit and I said ‘We need to get out right now.’”

Jenna and Mikayla got out, rushing to free her son who was belted in the back. Mikayla tripped and fell to the ground.

“We don't care if we die at this point," Mikayla said. "Just him, we want him to be okay.”

Jenna yanked open the back door, but it was too late. With the door open, the train hit the vehicle with little Camden still inside.

"I was afraid to look because I thought the car was going to be on fire or something, and my 3-year-old is in there and my sister said 'He's crying. Go get him.' And, I saw him alive. I was just so happy. I was so happy,” Mikayla said. "We didn't expect to hear him cry. That was the best sound in the world. She went over, and she got him and that's when I called 911."

Rescue crews said the child seat saved Camden's life, calling the fact he was completely uninjured "a miracle."

"They had somebody with them," said Camden’s grandmother, Maureen Davis. "There's no doubt, after seeing that car, that somebody was with them.”

"I can't stop hugging and kissing him. Like all day, I just kept hugging and kissing him," Mikayla said. "He really is my world."

Avoca and railroad police are investigating what led to the crash.