Lane closures expected on Second Street in Edmond for utility work

EDMOND, Okla. – Lane closures are expected to occur on Second Street in Edmond for utility work beginning Monday, March 19.

The impacted area will be along Second Street just east of Garland Godfrey Drive in front of the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

The westbound inside lane will be closed for the duration of the project. The westbound outside lane will remain open during that time, but drivers should expect delays.

The work is being done as part of the 2017-2018 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project. The work includes abandoning four sanitary sewer manholes along Second Street.

The project is expected to last up to four days with cooperative weather.