Man accused of trying to run down kids at a Logan County bus stop

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - It was a scary situation after school when deputies say man nearly ran down students getting off the bus.

It happened at a school bus stop outside Meridian. Michael Jackson was sitting in his car waiting to pick kids up when he said the suspect, Dale Trent Jr., pulled up and parked behind him.

As soon as the victims, three siblings, got off the bus and started loading into their car, Jackson said Trent's truck leapt into action.

"Headed straight at them, straight at the car," Jackson said. "He was parked at an angle behind mine and when he came, his angle shot him straight towards them."

According to the affidavit, Trent missed the 14-year-old girl by less than ten feet.

"One of the kids ran away from him because he thought he was going to hit him," Jackson said.

The affidavit states Trent then called them racial slurs and threatened to kill them.

"Then takes off, throws rock, and gets on down the road," he said.

Whether or not he meant to hit them, Jackson insists it was a reckless move.

"He was deliberately trying to scare her," Jackson said. "Was he going to hit them? I don`t think so, but when you`re spinning on gravel like that, you don`t have that much control."

Trent told News 4 he was defending his daughter, who said she was bullied by the 14-year-old girl.

"When she got off the school bus here, she was crying," Trent said. "I said, 'What`s wrong baby?' and she tells me that this girl keeps picking on her."

Trent said he drove over to the other bus stop to pick up his friend's kids.

"My child goes, 'There she is daddy,' and I asked her 'Why do you keep picking on my child?'" Trent said, "And she wouldn't answer me. I said, 'You need to keep your hands off my child.'"

He denied using racial slurs or making threats.

However, Trent has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

"If there`s problems or problems on the bus, you talk. You don`t peel out and scare kids, and you don`t confront a young kid," Jackson said. "I mean, that`s ridiculous. He was trying to intimidate them."