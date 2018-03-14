Medical examiner rules woman’s suspicious death a homicide

CARNEGIE, Okla. – The medical examiner says an Oklahoma woman whose body was found along the side of a road was murdered.

Authorities say county workers mowing about two miles east of Carnegie stumbled upon the body of 30-year-old Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule in October.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they were able to quickly identify Kaudlekaule with their fingerprinting system.

“OSBI patent print examiners actually made that identification,” Jessica Brown, with the OSBI, said in 2017. “Once our latent print examiners were able to go to the medical examiner’s office and left prints, put those prints in our automated finger print identification system for a hit, once that happened, it really got our investigation started.”

Residents nearby said they were shocked by the discovery of Kaudlekaule’s body.

“I did not know her personally but all I’ve heard is very good things about her, what a sweet person she was and what a kind person,” said Debbie Peck, who owns Carnegie Lumber near where her body was found. “I feel for her family, and hopefully they find out what happened.”

According to a report by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, officials determined that Kaudlekaule died from blunt head trauma and asphyxiation.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information related to her death is urged to contact the OBSI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.