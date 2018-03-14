Mysterious boom noise heard in metro was ‘out of this world’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A mysterious boom was heard throughout the southern metro Tuesday.

Many people said they thought they heard thunder or an earthquake, but yesterday's rumble was actually a meteor.

"We were just in the front of our house and we heard a boom," said Lane Winters.

Sarah Clark, a geology student, described it as "just a loud boom."

It was a sound folks couldn't quite put their finger on.

"We just heard a sound and didn't know if was some car or something," Winters said.

The loud rumble shook Oklahoma and Texas around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"My husband was looking online to see if there was any sort of earthquake or something," Winters said.

Clark said she thought it was noise from outside.

"There's a bunch of construction going on up near campus, so I figured it was something being demolished," she said.

Associate professor Nate Kaib with the University of Oklahoma said it was literally something out of this world.

"They're very rare. The reason they're very rare, a 'bolide' is visible in the day and actually makes a sonic boom that you can hear," Kaib said.

A 'bolide' meteor can get as big as a bowling ball, and when they leave the solar system, they burn up when they hit the Earth.

"It's going to take a lot longer to burn up in the atmosphere. It's going to be much brighter and it could make a sonic boom loud enough for us to hear," Kaib said.

It was a burning noise people say they were lucky to hear.

"That's crazy, I definitely wouldn't expect it. I'm a geology student, so that's kind of cool," said Clark.

Kaib said if you get enough footage from different spots on the Earth, then you could actually figure out the meteor's exact path through the atmosphere.