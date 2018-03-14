× Norman Police Department cracking down on impaired drivers for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department says they will be cracking down on impaired drivers for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The department plans to conduct a DUI enforcement campaign this weekend with a checkpoint and saturation patrols in various parts of Norman.

Over St. Patrick’s Day in 2016, nine people were killed and 499 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes statewide. Three of those fatalities and 63 of those injured were involved in a collision with an impaired driver.

Because of this, Norman police say they will “make a concentrated effort to identify impaired drivers with a high-visibility responsible driving enforcement project this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

Don’t rest on your luck this weekend… Drive Sober! NPD will be conducting a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrols across Norman as people come together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. More: https://t.co/DccDKDlIp9 #ENDUI #NPDTrafficSafety pic.twitter.com/k2izJSLQe3 — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 14, 2018

They say their goal is to discourage people who have been drinking from getting behind the wheel, while also addressing those who do make the poor decision to drive while impaired.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

