Officials: Student disciplined after bringing BB gun to school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a student has been reprimanded at a local middle school after allegedly bringing a BB gun to class.

Parents of students at Mayfield Middle School received a call from Principal Tracy Sowinski on Wednesday morning, alerting them to the situation.

Officials say a student “made a poor choice” and brought an unloaded BB gun to school.

As a precaution, Mayfield Middle School was placed on lockdown and administrators took the BB gun from the student’s locker.

“The student will receive appropriate consequences in accordance with school district policy. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority at Mayfield and we take these incidents very seriously. Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus. As parents, you can help. Please remind your children about the importance of always sharing with adults any concerns about school security. Schools working in partnership with parents provides open communication and ensures safety,” a note from Sowinski read.