Oklahoma mom has a heart for foster families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Bright and colorful. It seems only fitting to call this pseudo-kid's store the "Rainbow Room."

But, it’s actually a Yukon garage filled with toys, baby cribs and clothing.

"Foster families can come get free clothes and take as much as they want. I started this because we aren't fostering anymore. We adopted five," said Cindy Young Bray, who started it last summer.

For nearly a year now, Bray has been collecting donations from the community, cleaning and distributing thousands of dollars in free merchandise to Oklahoma foster families.

"Oklahomans are good people, I tell you, they've been awesome. I cannot ask for anything else. This is a blessing," she told News 4.

Bray has blessed more families than she'll ever know.

And, this was one of those rare occasions where News 4 received several nominations for the same, worthy recipient.

"I have six kids myself. She says, 'Do you need anything? What do you need?' And if she doesn't have it, she will go out of her way to find it," Brittany O'Dell said.

"She is a Godsend. A complete angel for all of us," Stacie Roberts added.

"We are so excited, what Cindy is doing for the foster system. She's meeting a great need, and so on behalf of First Fidelity, I'd like to present you with $400 to pay it forward," said Michelle Fox with First Fidelity Bank.

We surprised Bray one recent afternoon at her home in Yukon.

"There is nothing that can amount to enough payback for all you do. We all together want to do this for you," O'Dell told her.

Bray pledges to use every penny for diapers, car seats and anything else foster families need to get started.

"Parents, sometimes they come into foster care with nothing. Sometimes they have to go to the store at 1, 2, in the morning. I'd rather them come here than go buy it," she said.

A servant's heart for some of Oklahoma's most vulnerable children.

Click here for more information.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.