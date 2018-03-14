Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Officials were near NW 122nd and Penn.

OKC Police were called to the parking lot behind the Camelot liquor store about 8 p.m.

They say 911 got a call of a victim shot in a car. When police arrived, they did find a person dead in a car with wounds consistent with a gun shot.

Police say the investigation is really just underway and do have one witness they will question.

"It would be great if people could avoid the area of 122nd and Penn for quite a while. Our homicide detectives will be on the scene. We do have one witness, they will be questioned, and we will try to develop leads and go from there," said Officer Brad Gilmore with OKCPD.