OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing an Oklahoma City bar.

Just before 4 a.m. on March 6th, a man reportedly broke into the Sidecar Bar at 1100 N. Broadway and stole over $1,800 worth of liquor.

Police have released surveillance video from the burglary, hoping someone can identify the man.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.