Police searching for man accused of stealing airsoft gun with child in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an airsoft gun while with a child in the southwest side.

On Wednesday, a photo was released of the man believed to have been involved in the larceny back on January 15 at Academy in the 7700 block of S. Walker Avenue.

“It’s bad enough that you’re stealing, but bringing a small child with you?” police said.

A second set of photos are of the same suspect on a different day at a different Academy, and he was seen getting into a white SUV.

According to a police report, the man walked to the hunting and fishing area of the first store and took a box off a shelf. He then walked to the front doors, passing the registers without trying to pay.

Police said the man walked out to the white Chevy SUV in the parking lot and drove away with the box containing the airsoft gun, a scope and pellets. The box set cost $230 and is one of the “top of the line.”

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online. You may earn a cash reward.