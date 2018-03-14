Police searching for women accused of shoplifting 17 pairs of shoes with kids in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for three women accused of shoplifting 17 pairs of shoes while with children in the northwest side.

On Wednesday, photos were released of the women believed to have been involved in the grand larceny Sunday evening at Shoe Carnival in the 1700 block of Belle Isle Boulevard.

The shoes cost more than $1,000 altogether.

“To make matters worse, they had small children with them,” police said.

According to a police report, the women first went to a register with 22 pairs of shoes, a soft drink and a Reese’s Snack Mix. A clerk began to ring up and bag the shoes when the women and kids began grabbing the bags and walking out of the store before paying.

According to the report, the clerk alerted a manager and one of the women told the employees her husband was in the back picking out another pair of shoes and would momentarily pay for everything. The women and kids then left the store with with the 17 pairs and the snack mix.

The manager told police five pairs of shoes were left at the counter. He believed the women parked far from the store in order to not be seen leaving.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.