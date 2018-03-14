× Police: “Threat” at Edmond North High School was not what it seemed

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials say extra officers will still be at an Edmond high school following rumors of a school threat.

On Tuesday, school officials learned of a rumor “spreading within the Edmond North student community” about a possible school shooting plot.

Police immediately began investigating the threat, and put a plan in place to have extra security at Edmond North High School.

On Wednesday, the Edmond Police Department said the threat was simply a rumor.

“After a lengthy investigation that included interviewing 10-12 students and a thorough search through one student’s phone, laptop and house we believe this situation began by a student overhearing a conversation taking place between two other students. Those students were referencing a threat made at a school not in Edmond,” a post by the police department read.

Officials say no one actually heard of a threat regarding Edmond North.

“The information all ties back to the conversation between two students discussing the situation in another city. We were able to confirm with police in that city the threat there and an arrest in that city. That suspect has the same name as a student at North which is how the information spread as a threat against North,” the post read.

Authorities say everyone has been cooperative, but they will still have extra officers at the school.