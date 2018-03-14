Popular breakfast spot ‘Neighborhood Jam’ to open new location in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – If you love breakfast food, you’ve probably heard about Neighborhood Jam.

The restaurant has been a hit with locals after it opened its first location in October near N.W. 150th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Now, it looks like the restaurant is ready to open another location.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Neighborhood Jam will open a new location at 102 W. Main St. in Norman.

The popular restaurant will take over the space that was the Denco Cafe, which went out of business several years ago. While operating as a burger joint, the structure burned down in 2015 and was recently rebuilt.

The breakfast spot will feature a large open restaurant area, along with a covered patio and open-air outdoor seating.

In addition to enjoying the Neighborhood Jam menu, patrons will also be able to take part in a blast from the past. The new restaurant has purchased the original recipe for the legendary Denco Darlin’, which features macaroni topped with chili and two eggs.

The restaurant is expected to open this summer, and will serve guests from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Those hours will likely be extended for OU home games.