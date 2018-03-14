Pottawatomie County jury convicts woman for possession of child pornography

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A Pottawatomie County jury convicted a woman for possession of child pornography Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith-Gentile was convicted of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The jury recommended 10 years on nine counts and 20 years on one count.

The case stems from an OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that started in Kansas in 2016.

Smith-Gentile was charged because she knowingly possessed phones with illegal images, taken by Jaymes Dean, for six months without notifying police.

Dean was charged in Kansas with sexual abuse of more than a dozen children. The jury sentenced him to four life sentences plus 129 years.