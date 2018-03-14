Recharged Sooners Ready for Rhode Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 10 seed Sooners are ready for battle against the number 7 seed university of Rhode Island.

After finishing the season winning 2 of their last 10 games, the Sooners are aware that their invite to the Big Dance came with some criticism not only from national media, but local fans.

OU has arrived in Pittsburgh ready to hit the reset button, they've got blinders on and a chip on their shoulder.

Trae Young has seen what people are saying, "we see everything. We're good at blocking things out. We've been good this week on just focusing on Rhode Island. They're a very good team. Got a lot of respect for them. So we got to be ready to play."

Kameron McGusty knows that criticism of the Sooners does not just come from afar, "Definitely man, so many doubters. We've got our own Oklahoma fans saying we shouldn't even be in the tournament. So when you see stuff like that, it's definitely a little motivating and makes you want to prove everybody wrong."

Christian James agrees that the outside noise has given this team a chip on its shoulder, "I would say motivated us more. It's been a rocky season for us. I feel like it's going to make us even closer. It's going to motivate us to play even harder. I just want to get that done even more."

A year ago he was playing in McDonald's All American game, wrapping up his season at Norman North High, and now he's getting ready to dance.