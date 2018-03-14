Restaurant chain offering Oklahoma teachers free meals through April

OKLAHOMA CITY – While there is much debate about a potential teacher walkout, a restaurant chain is helping teachers’ money stretch a little farther.

After years of seeing no action from lawmakers regarding teacher pay, teachers are giving them a deadline.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators don’t increase teacher and staff pay.

While it is still unknown if a bill funding a teacher pay raise will be approved by lawmakers, a restaurant chain is offering their support in the way of free food.

“Mazzio’s loves our Oklahoma teachers. To show it, every Tuesday evening from March 20 to April 24, participating Mazzio’s locations around the state are offering a complimentary dinner buffet and drink to every teacher with a current teacher ID from an Oklahoma school district,” a note on Mazzio’s website reads.

Organizers say the offer is only available for teachers and does not include others in their party, and is restricted to dine-in guests only.

Click here to see a list of participating locations.