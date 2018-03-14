Scholarships available through Folds of Honor but deadline is near

OKLAHOMA CITY-Thousands of dollars in scholarships are available to some Oklahomans, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

The Folds of Honor organization is dedicated to providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Because of that different types of scholarships to help offset the expense are available but you must submit your application by March 31, 2018.

The scholarships will help with tuition, books, room and board, along with other items.

These scholarships can be up to $5,000.

Follow the links now to see the specific criteria along with a downloadable checklist you can use to walk you through the application process.