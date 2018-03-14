× Spring Break Escape activities come to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – For those looking for something to do in Oklahoma, Spring Break Escape returns to Norman starting March 19-23, five days of learning, dancing, crafting and playing at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.

The annual event offers families a variety of activities that range from live music to meeting museum scientists and holding foot-long millipede.

Visitors also can participate in hands-on experiments to learn about birds, make a homemade rocket and boogie down with one of the area’s favorite musical duos, the Sugar Free Allstars, and Norman’s favorite one-man band, Mike Hosty.

Spring Break Escape highlights:

Monday March 19:

From 11 a.m. to noon, local guitarist Mike Hosty will entertain as a one-man band, playing drums with his feet while strumming the guitar and singing at the same time.

Tuesday March 20:

Have you dreamed of holding a foot-long millipede or petting a tarantula? Have you ever seen a possum beetle roll over and play dead? Join the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension with Oklahoma’s only live bug-petting zoo from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 21:

Stop by between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. to see some dinosaur fossils, meet a paleontologist and learn about the museum’s science-outreach program, ExplorOlogy®!

Thursday March 22:

The Grammy-featured duo, the Sugar Free Allstart will kick off a high-energy rock show dance party from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday March 23:

Round out the week by celebrating culture. See an arrowhead-making demonstration, watch as the Oklahoma Fancy Dancers demonstrate their traditional American Indian tribal dances, take part in Kiowa and Caddo storytelling, and dig for arrow points.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 65 and up, and $5 for youth ages 4 to 17.

A full schedule of activities can be found at samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/education-2/spring-break-escape/.