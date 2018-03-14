“There’s no need for any family to be hungry,” Oklahoma tattoo artist starts community pantry at his shop

SAPULPA, Okla. – A tattoo artist in Sapulpa is giving back to those in need in his community.

Brandon Mull has been a tattoo artist for 25 years.

His shop, Water Street Tattoo, is more than just a tattoo shop.

“We have vegetables, fruit, pasta, flour, sugar, big bags of beans and rice, soups, canned meats, all kinds of stuff. Basically anything that’s non-perishable,” Mull told FOX 23.

Mull started a community pantry inside his tattoo shop back in October.

Any time he goes shopping, he always puts aside some items for the pantry.

“There’s been times in my life where my family had needed help, and people have offered it, and we’re in a situation now where we have a place and we can do the same. Return the favor, so it’s just paying it forward,” Mull said. “It’s good to know that there’s not going to be a hungry child. This is America. There’s no need for any family to be hungry.”

Donations of food have poured in, including hygiene products.

If you would like to donate or pick up some items, Water Street Tattoo is located at 10 S. Water Street in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.