Three in custody in connection to deadly shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities say three people are in custody following a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Jose Cazares lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say Abel Quinonez was arrested on Monday night in connection to Cazares’ death.

Quinonez is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Since Quinonez’s arrest, two more people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Michelle Portillo, 27, and Nilsa Rodriguez, 39, were both booked into jail for first-degree murder.

Details about how they are believed to be involved in the murder are unclear.