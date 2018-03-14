WATCH: Police looking for two people who stole vending machine at south Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two people who stole a vending machine at a south Oklahoma City business.

It happened in the 8600 block of S. Western.

The videos shows a man, with a bandanna around his neck, walk up to the vending machine and purchase a drink.

He then walks away and returns with another person, who helps him steal the machine by loading it into a white truck.

Both had bandannas over their face during the theft.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip here.