34-year-old Oklahoma man dies after crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A 34-year-old Oklahoma man died after a crash in Pontotoc County Thursday morning.

It happened 13 miles west of Ada around 5:38 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Loren Amack was driving westbound on the highway when he went left of center and struck another vehicle who was traveling eastbound.

Amack was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and extricated by the Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.

He was transported the hospital where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to “left of center.”

Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.