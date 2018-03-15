76-year-old man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minors

SHERMAN, Tex. – A 76-year-old man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing two minors.

KXII reports last March, a woman and a teen went to police, saying David Reding had sexually molested them for years.

“The abuse we’re talking about spanned for about a four to five period of time for each of the two victims,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Bi Hunt.

The victims said the abuse started when they were only three or four years old.

Reding admitted to committing the sexual abuse to police, saying it happened until both victims were 10 years old.

He pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Mr. Reding pleaded to aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child,” Hunt said. “After consulting with the victims and family multiple times, it was decided it would be too traumatic for the victims to have to relive what had happened to them.”

Reding will be eligible for parole on his 86th birthday, and would have to register as a sex offender.