Adorable video shows Tulsa Zoo penguin take its first swim

TULSA, Okla. – An adorable video released by the Tulsa Zoo shows the newest member of the penguin family take its first swim!

The penguin was born on January 17, 2018.

Zoo officials say the penguin, almost two months old, is thriving.

Under close supervision last week, the chick enjoyed its first swim in a small pool.

“Keppy became a great-grandmother last year,” said Tulsa Zookeeper Seana Flossic. “We are delighted for Keppy and Rogue, a 9-year-old male, to enjoy parenthood together for the first time. They are doing a great job caring for their new chick.”

Keppy, the chick’s mom, is 26 years old and is also the third oldest member of the Tulsa Zoo’s penguin flock.

The chick is the 37th penguin to hatch at the Tulsa Zoo since the African penguin exhibit opened in 2002.

The gender of the chick is still unknown, but zookeepers believe it is a girl. A DNA sample will be sent to an outside lab to determine the new chick’s sex.