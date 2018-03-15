Couple arrested after allegedly leading officers on chase

MUSTANG, Okla. – Two people were taken into custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase through several cities in a stolen vehicle.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers contacted the Mustang Police Department about a stolen vehicle within Mustang city limits.

An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver failed to stop and ended up traveling through the towns of Tuttle, Minco and toward Union City.

During the pursuit, officials say the suspect swiped another vehicle on the road, but didn’t stop.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Country Club Rd., near Hwy 152, when the vehicle ran out of gas. The driver ultimately surrendered to officers after a police K9 was deployed.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

Michael Eugene Horse was booked into the Mustang Jail on complaints of felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, transporting an open container of beer, driving under revocation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The passenger, Candice Monique Horse, was arrested on a complaint of possession of drug paraphernalia.