Del City student arrested after making threat at local middle school

DEL CITY , Okla. – An Oklahoma student was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat at a local middle school.

On Wednesday afternoon, Del City police were called to Del Crest Middle School after receiving a report about a student making a shooting threat.

Authorities say a 13-year-old student told another student to not come to school the next day because “he was going to shoot up the school,” the police department said.

However, two other students overheard the conversation and immediately told school leaders.

The 13-year-old suspect admitted to the principal that he made the threat, but was just joking.

Despite those claims, the teenager was taken into custody and was arrested on a complaint of a terroristic hoax.

“Just prior to the threat the suspect participated in a planned school walk out to protest against school violence and to honor the 17 individuals that were recently killed [in Florida,]” a news release from the Del City Police Department read.

Officials say the alleged suspect did not have the means or ability to carry out the threat.

“We want the students to realize that making these threats is a serious violation of the law, is not something to be joked about, and will result in criminal charges,” the department said.