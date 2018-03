× Emergency crews respond to bus crash in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews have responded to a bus crash in downtown.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Thursday near Main Street and Gaylord Boulevard.

EMSA as well as police and fire officials were at the scene, however there’s no word of any injuries at this time.

Traffic was being diverted in the area.

No other details have yet been released.