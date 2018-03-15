Firefighters battle grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The dry conditions and strong winds kept firefighters in Oklahoma City busy on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 10000 block of N. Kelley Ave.

Fire officials say 15 acres were scorched by the blaze, and a house caught fire.

Initial reports indicate that a downed power line sparked the grass fire.

TAC 2: There is a 15-acre wildland/grassfire that has caught a house on fire near the 10000 block of N Kelley Ave. Please stay clear of this area. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 15, 2018

Fire crews say they were able to extinguish the fire on the house, but were fighting the wind to get control of the grass fire.

Drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area.