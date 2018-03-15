Former Okarche officer charged after alleged road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma officer has been charged following an alleged road rage incident that happened in February.

According to police reports, a couple told police they had picked up their children from daycare early on February 21, and were driving near N. Drexel and N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City when a Dodge stopped in the roadway to back into a home’s driveway.

The driver told police he honked his horn “in an effort to warn the driver of the Dodge, Loggan Daniel Johnson, he was behind them.” The driver then went around Johnson’s vehicle, at which time Johnson “raised his middle finger at the victim.”

The driver’s girlfriend “in turn, raised her middle finger” at Johnson.

After going around Johnson’s vehicle, the driver entered the outside lane of N.W. 23rd St. westbound, when he and girlfriend noticed Johnson following them.

The driver told police he stopped his car in the outside lane to tell Johnson he was “just warning him when he honked his horn.”

Johnson pulled up next to the driver’s vehicle, “produced a black automatic handgun and pointed it at the victims.”

The driver told Johnson there were two children in the car, a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old. Johnson then sped away and the driver called police.

Johnson was later arrested and has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at another.