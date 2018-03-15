× Free admission for teachers to Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum during spring break for two days

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is offering free admission to teachers and one guest for two days during spring break.

Teachers and one guest will be admitted for free on Tuesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 22, by showing a school ID at the ticket counter.

The Memorial and Museum says teacher spring break appreciation is a way to say “thank you” and to “let teachers know their hard work is appreciated.”

