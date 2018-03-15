Homicide victim identified as former UCO football player set to graduate in May

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide victim has been identified as a former University of Central Oklahoma football player set to graduate in May.

On Thursday, officials said 22-year-old Collis Walker played for UCO’s football team in 2016 and was currently enrolled in classes at the university.

Officials said they found Walker around 8 p.m. Wednesday inside a vehicle in a parking lot near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue. He had been shot and killed.

According to officials, the student was also serving a deferred sentence on three drug-related charges from an arrest in April.

Officials said the case remains unsolved and they are still in the process of piecing together the chain of events that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.