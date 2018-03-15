× How to prepare for severe weather season

OKLAHOMA – As we approach spring, it’s time to start thinking about how you and your family can stay safe during severe weather season.

To prepare Oklahomans for the upcoming severe weather season, the American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The AllState Foundation are sharing tips on how you can get prepared.

Before severe weather season:

Clean out your garage and yard – Take steps to reduce risks of damage to your property like having a spot for your car during a hail storm and removing dying tree limbs and outside furniture that can go airborne during a wind storm.

Make a family plan – Create a safety plan with your family and know the prepared areas to take shelter in case of a tornado. Visit emergency management government websites to help you come up with a plan before a catastrophe.

Take stock of your stuff – Walk through your home with a video or still camera to create a record of what you have and where it is in your house. You can also download an app like Allstate’s Digital Locker to help create an inventory.

Call your insurer – Locate your current insurance information and reach out to your insurer for a yearly coverage check-up. Review your policy with your agent to make sure your coverages meet your current needs.

Disaster Recovery: