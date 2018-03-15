Made in Oklahoma: Mini jam cheesecakes

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dollop of jewel-toned jam adds color and flavor to these little cheesecakes. These individual-sized desserts would be great for Easter and other spring celebrations.

4 tbsp Braum’s Unsalted Butter, melted

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp Griffin’s vanilla

1 egg, lightly beaten

Garden Club jams: Red Plum, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple or any of your favorite flavors.

1. Line a muffin tin with paper muffin liners. Spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a small bowl, combine the butter and graham cracker crumbs. Press into the bottom of

the muffin liners.

3. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add the egg,

beating on low-speed until combined. Spoon mixture into the muffin cups.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12-15 minutes or until centers of cheesecakes are set.

Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool completely. Refrigerate 1 hour or

more. Top each cheesecake with ½ teaspoon jam. A fresh fruit garnish make these a

springtime favorite!