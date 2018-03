OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas and Electric has responded to a power outage in and around downtown.

The outage was reported at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. Soon after, the company said it had identified the issue and crews were working to restore the power.

Outage affecting Downtown OKC and surrounding areas. We have identified the issue and crews are working to restore as quickly and safely as possible. No estimate at this time. — OG&E (@OGandE) March 15, 2018

The Jones Assembly, one of the buildings that lost power in the area, said it was temporarily closing its business.

We’re experiencing a power outage along with what seems like most of downtown OKC. Closing for the moment…we’ll keep you posted — The Jones Assembly (@theJonesOKC) March 15, 2018

OG&E estimated the power would be restored before 7:15 p.m.

Update: estimated time of restoration for outage in Downtown OKC and surrounding areas is within the next 30 to 40 minutes. — OG&E (@OGandE) March 15, 2018