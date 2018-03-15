Oklahoma City school teaching students to embrace technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our world today runs on technology, and one Oklahoma City school is teaching students to embrace that technology to build a better future.

When you walk into John Rex Charter Elementary in downtown Oklahoma City, you are stepping into the future of education.

It’s a beautiful school with a rigorous curriculum that’s preparing young students for a world driven by technology and hands-on creativity.

When News 4 arrived, students were not playing on the computer, instead, they were writing code and solving math problems.

"I like that it’s challenging. And I just like it because I like to challenge myself," said 3rd grader Quimby Chappell.

Dr. Joe Pierce, Head of School, says one of the reasons for their success starts with their new approach to the three R’s - relationships, rigor, and relevance.

"Recently, we were named a ‘Distinguished District’ for Project Lead the Way, which is one of 30 districts in the entire United States," said Dr. Pierce.

The classrooms are filled with technology that’s transforming learning.

“I don’t want them to be scared of technology. I want them to be comfortable and be like, ‘You know, I've done this before, so I can actually get to the more complicated steps of programming,'" said teacher Michael Lunn.

"This is called a Chromebook. We have a 3D printer, some iPads, and we have some bigger computers over here," said 3rd grader Gabe Deshazo.

John Rex Charter Elementary - one more great example of what’s right with our schools.

OERB has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of 'What's Right With Our Schools' and presented a check of $600 to the school. If you have an idea of a program to highlight, click here and send us a short note.