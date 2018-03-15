Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook opens new reading room at local school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has opened up a new reading room at a local elementary school.

On Thursday morning, Westbrook opened a Russell’s Reading Room at Thelma R. Parks Elementary School.

After announcing 29 reading rooms in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, Westbrook opened his 30th Russell’s Reading Room and also announced the opening of nine additional new reading rooms in Oklahoma.

HAPPENING NOW: After announcing 29 reading rooms in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook is opening his 30th Russell’s Reading Room this morning at Thelma R. Parks Elementary school. @kfor pic.twitter.com/bG1wJ0uvb2 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 15, 2018

"I think it's very, very important to be able to learn about the history, learn about other things in the world as well and I think through books and education is a great, great tool to be able to do that," he said. "Just trying to continue to expand, obviously here in Oklahoma City and hopefully other places as well."

Through the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, in partnership with Scholastic, each school that receives a room also gets a school-wide book fair.

The Russell's Reading Room at Thelma Parks Elementary in OKC is officially open & we announced 9 more opening in OKC!!! So blessed & grateful to have built a #RussellsReadingRoom in 39 schools. @whynotfoundation is working hard to teach kids the importance of education. #whynot pic.twitter.com/4EpKwd4cAZ — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) March 15, 2018

Also, each student who went in during spring break for the occasion went home with a free book and had a chance to meet Parks herself.

"It means a lot to me," she said. "I can't even express. It just brings joy to my heart because he's here and they like it, the kids like it."

The 94-year-old taught for over 50 years in Oklahoma City and also served on the school board for many years.

"Preparation is the key to success," Parks said. "Those little folks on that carpet, they're going to be our leaders."

"Just to be here in her presence, the different things she's done for not just the school but for Oklahoma City," Westbrook said.

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation has successfully opened 26 reading rooms in Oklahoma City and 13 in Los Angeles. Each room is filled with 1,200 books.