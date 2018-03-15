Oklahoma man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother of two and an 18-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison.

On December 31, 2016, countless lives were forever changed after the fatal New Year’s Eve crash on the Kilpatrick turnpike near Wilshire.

A family friend told KFOR 30-year-old Craig Maker was going 116 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of 37-year-old Mandy Starkey-Carson’s vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Starkey-Carson and 18-year-old Nhu Huong were both thrown from the vehicle. Starkey-Carson’s daughters survived the crash, but Starkey-Carson and Huong both died from their injuries.

According to court records, Maker was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence, which marked Maker’s fifth DUI arrest.

Officials say he was still on probation for the latest charge when the fatal accident occurred.

He was later charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Online court records show Maker pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Maker was sentenced to serve life in prison.