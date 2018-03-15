OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Grady County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, two Grady County deputies were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Chickasha.

Eric Nelson, a neighbor, said he was asleep when he heard sounds outside of his Chickasha home.

“Then we happened to see red lights come flying down the street and said, `Whoa, somebody's being chased,’” Nelson said.

Deputies were trying to serve his neighbor, Demon Reed, a warrant for possession with intent to distribute.

"The vehicle pulled into the alley, just right at home, when they were knocking on the front door. They notice the headlights come up and they go back to the back of the house, make contact with him and he flees,” OSBI Special Agent Lynn Williams said.

OSBI agents say as Reed was driving his vehicle through the alley, the deputies felt threatened.

“Officers were in the road way, alley way. He made a maneuver as if he were going to try to run over the officer," Williams said.

At that point, the deputy "fired a few rounds at the vehicle."

All the while, the neighbor could hear the incident unfold from two doors down.

“I would say five, six gunshots. That's what it sounded like because it was a real quick pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Nelson said.

At least one shot hit Reed. He was flown to OU Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The deputy who fired his weapon is now on administrative leave while OSBI investigates.

Reed also had an arrest warrant issued on March 9 for domestic abuse.

It will be up to the district attorney to determine whether the shooting was justified.