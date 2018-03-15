OSU coach Mike Gundy gives passionate plea for school safety during school board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - He's used to taking the heat in postgame press conferences, but this time, it was Mike Gundy asking the tough questions.

At a Stillwater Public School Board meeting on Wednesday night, OSU's head football coach asked if the district had a plan in place for school safety.

When a board member said they couldn't respond but were "on it," Gundy spoke up.

"We have protection in our banks, in the airport, in the jewelry store, but we don't have protection in our schools," Gundy said. "We can replace all those things, but we can't replace our kids."

Aside from being the head football coach at Oklahoma State, Gundy has another full-time job as a dad of two kids in the Stillwater Public Schools District.

"I let mine off here every day and school, as we know, is supposed to be a safe haven," Gundy said in front of the small crowd.

However, he knows that's not always the case.

"If I was in charge, I would have a plan," Gundy said. "Maybe not perfect, but it would be a plan."

He suggested putting trained, retired law endorsement or military members in place to help protect others in the scariest of situations.

"To where our kids aren't running around like targets and some crazy person's just in there having a heyday," Gundy said. "I know that may sound a little grotesque but that's what happens. To me that's not fair."

He says because of the recent school shootings, he wants action.

"I know these things take time. I don't think we have time. I'm saying like fast, like two weeks. Like yesterday," said Gundy.

He's ready to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

"I'm willing to foot the bill for the rest of the school year if we can protect our kids. We teach, we coach, we parent -that's what life's all about, so keep me posted, I'll be in touch with you. Thank you," Gundy said before leaving the meeting.

During that speech - Gundy said he didn't want this to be done in the public eye but he's willing to do so because "that's how important the little ones are" to him.

Stillwater Public Schools did not comment to News 4 on Gundy’s remarks.

