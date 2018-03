× Police chase comes to an end in Mustang after suspects run out of gas

MUSTANG, Okla. – A police chase in Mustang came to an end after the suspects ran out of gas.

Around 2 a.m., police officers in Mustang attempted to pull over the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle.

However, police said the suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Fortunately, the vehicle ran out of gas around Highway 152 and Country Club Terrace.

Two people were taken into custody.