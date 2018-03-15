Police piecing together murder after discovering shooting victim dead inside car in N.W. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say they are piecing together a murder after discovering a shooting victim dead inside a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in a parking lot near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim, identified as 22-year-old Collis Walker, deceased inside of a vehicle.

Investigators are working to piece together the chain of events that led up to Walker being killed.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (405)297-1200.