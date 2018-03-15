× Sooner Women Prepare for NCAA Opener

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team is in a familiar arena, to face a familiar team in a familiar tournament.

The Sooners have qualified for their 19th straight NCAA Tournament, and will open play on Friday at 11:30 am against DePaul, a team that beat OU at the buzzer in overtime in November.

The game will be played at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, home of the Texas A&M Aggies, a former Big 12 rival.

Oklahoma will be trying to reverse several trends on Friday.

The Blue Demons not only beat Oklahoma earlier this season, they also beat OU in their most recent NCAA Tournament matchup, downing the Sooners 104-100 in 2014 in the highest scoring regulation game in tournament history.

Oklahoma is also trying to stop a losing streak in College Station, where they have lost their last six games, all to Texas A&M.

OU’s last win at Reed Arena was in 2006.

In the loss to DePaul in November, the Blue Demons set an OU opponent record for 3-pointers made with 19.

The last one was the difference maker, as Amarah Coleman drained one from the right wing as the buzzer sounded to give the Blue Demons a 111-108 win.

OU shot 54 percent from the field in the loss, the second highest field goal percentage in a loss in the Sherri Coale era.

Vionise Pierre-Louis led the Sooners with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while freshman Shaina Pellington added 23 points in just her second collegiate game.

Oklahoma worked out Thursday at Reed Arena in preparation for the game.