× Sooners & Young One and Done at the NCAA Tournament

Trae Young hoping to make a splash in his first and possibly last time at the dance.

Oklahoma controlled the first half leading by as much as 8. Jamuni McNeace he finished with 14 points and 10 boards. The Sooners had a four point halftime lead.

In the second, the Rams got hot and the Sooners stayed cold. There was a six minute stretch Oklahoma didn’t make a field goal. Fatts Russell got a steal in Steel City and hit a 3 with ice in his veins to cap off a 9-0 scoring run and put the Rhodies up five.

Then PPG Paints Arena got the Trae Young experience. Young scored 11 straight points and the game would go to overtime

Young finished with a game high 28 points but the Sooners couldn’t execute down the stretch. Rhode Island’s E.C. Matthews would hit a dagger three in the extra session, he led the Rams with 16.

Rhode Island sends Oklahoma packing 83-78.

After the game, Trae Young was noncommittal on his future at Oklahoma. He said he will sit down with his family and discuss what is best for him going forward. One source told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, “He’s gone.”