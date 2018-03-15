× State authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, two Grady County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Demon Jay Burris Reed, 34, at his home in the 1400 block of S. 7th St. in Chickasha.

Officials say one deputy attempted to make contact with Reed, but the suspect then backed out and began driving down an alley.

That is when the other deputy reportedly drove around the area to get where Reed would exit the alley.

As Reed drove toward the deputy, the deputy fired his weapon at the vehicle several times, striking Reed at least once.

Reed was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he remains.

Authorities did not give any information on Reed’s condition.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The Grady County sheriff has put the deputy who fired his weapon on administrative leave while OSBI agents investigate.