Teacher pay raise plan proposed by Republican house leadership, non-union teachers group

OKLAHOMA CITY - A plan to give teachers a pay raise was proposed by Republican house leadership, along with a non-union teachers group on Thursday.

House Speaker Charles McCall says the plan, known as the 60 in 6 plan, transforms teacher pay in the state.

All teachers would see a five percent pay increase in the State Minimum Teachers Salary Schedule for the next school year, Fiscal Year 2019, with the plan.

The increases in the State Minimum Salary Schedule would mean an entry-level teacher in the 2018-2019 school year would start at a minimum of $33,180, making it a five percent increase from the $31,600 pay in the schedule right now. By the sixth year of the plan, the teacher would have a minimum salary of $42,400, which would equate to a raise totaling $10,800, or 34.18%.

A teacher with 20 plus years of experience, in the 2018-2019 school year would receive a minimum of $42,210, which would be a five percent increase from the $40,200 pay in the schedule.The teacher would have a minimum of $60,000, by the sixth year of the plan, which equates to raises totaling $19,800, or 49.3%.

Republican house leadership says the numbers do not include FICA and retirement benefits, which will be included in funding for the plan.

The salary increases with FICA and retirement benefits require $114.2 million for the first year of the plan, and $706.3 million to fund the full six years.

As for funding the plan, Republican house leadership gave few details on how exactly it will be funded.

"When you consider the difference between a beginning teacher's salary in the state schedule today and a 25-year career teacher, the difference in pay is only $10,725," said Professional Oklahoma Educators Executive Director Ginger Tinney. "We developed a plan with House leadership that rewards our career teachers by raising their pay throughout the schedule."

"The 60 in 6 plan transforms teacher pay in our state. It shows that we respect and want to honor our teachers," said McCall.

The Oklahoma Education Association disagrees with the plan, saying the walkout will still happen.

"The deal announced today by Speaker Charles McCall and his leadership team is not a plan at all. In fact, it’s worse than the plan that failed in the senate last night, and once again, it’s nothing more than a political stunt that falls woefully short of the revenue needed to save our schools and keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms. The group that stood with him today should know that our students deserve better, that our teachers deserve better and that Oklahomans deserve better. This movement is bigger than any one group who cares more about playing politics than doing what’s right by our teachers. In fact, it’s these kinds of political games that have created the anger and frustration that is driving this movement. Educators from Atoka to Edmond, Lawton to Miami, and Broken Arrow to Yukon have made clear the needs of the education community and we know there is the revenue out there to pass a real plan that meets those needs. If lawmakers continue these games, the Oklahoma Education Association stands ready to offer a way to pay for a real plan that solves real problems, not one that simply attempts to grab headlines. Time is ticking, April 2nd will be here before you know it. We suggest lawmakers get back to work."

