Try again: Senate plans to try and pass revenue bill to fund teacher pay again

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Senate leaders say they plan to re-run a revenue bill that failed late Wednesday evening.

HB1033XX failed in the Senate 34-12 on Wednesday. The bill, which needed 36 votes to pass, was meant to fund a 12.7% pay increase for teachers and give state employees an extra $2,500 amid potential walkouts.

The bill, which was first introduced in the House, was projected to bring in $450 million in revenue with amended increases to tobacco and fuel taxes and a 4% gross production tax ('GPT').

Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City said they are confident they can get Senate democrats on board.

"We fully anticipate pursuing revenue again to fully fund the teacher pay raise. If that's the vehicle, great. I think we can get there on votes but I don't know how long it will take to get there," said Sen. Treat.

Even if it does receive enough votes to pass in the Senate, Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman said the chances of it passing the House floor are unlikely.

"We’ve seen something like this before. We know that it hasn’t passed and I think the House Republicans will tell you the same thing. Everyone in this building knows in order to gain our votes, you need a minimum of a 5% GPT," said Rep. Virgin.

Several educators were at the Capitol Thursday morning, hours after the measure failed. Cheryl Brouwer told News 4 the call for pay increases would benefit students in the long-run.

"This is a fight worth fighting, because this is about our kids. It’s about our future, it’s about our state. It’s about our country because these kids, they’re not going to stay in Oklahoma. Once they’re educated, they can go out into the world," said Brouwer. "If we don’t get them educated and we don’t have the books they need and the pencils and the paper and the textbooks, they’re not going to make it."

Virgin said there is no concrete plan for revenue in the House yet; however, she said the Democratic caucus has been speaking with Republican members and the education community about measures that show promise.

"Like the capitol gains exemption, getting rid of that which will bring in about $100 million and I believe that passed the Senate today [Thursday] and capping the itemized deduction. We’ve passed that through the House. It’s still in the Senate," she said. "But that also would bring in about $100 million and those mostly would affect people who are making more."

The bill was criticized by the Oklahoma Education Association. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, they wrote: "Nothing for support professionals, nothing for our classrooms, and no discussion of further raises to get us to our $10K demand. This is NOT the significant funding increase our schools need and our students deserve. Moreover, funding this plan means taking a revenue stream intended for health care."

Moving forward, Treat said they're not sure exactly when they will revisit HB1033XX.