AAA offering its free ‘Tipsy Tow’ rides during St. Patrick’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many Oklahomans will be celebrating the Irish this weekend on St. Patrick’s Day, officials are warning drivers to not drink before getting behind the wheel of a car.

According to AAA, St. Patrick’s Day has become the most dangerous holiday on Oklahoma roads in recent years. In 2016, 261 people were involved in car accidents across the state on St. Patrick’s Day, with many of those being alcohol related crashes.

AAA is offering free Tipsy Tow rides to anyone who has overindulged during the weekend.

“If alcohol is part of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, make sure you designate a sober driver, call a taxi, ride share service or call AAA’s Tipsy Tow,” advised Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking and don’t let others.”

Tipsy Tow is available from noon on Saturday, March 17 until 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 18 in metro Tulsa, metro Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Enid, Ardmore, Lawton and Shawnee.

To get a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-222-4357 and just say “I need a Tipsy Tow.” AAA will pick up the drivers and their vehicles and make sure both get home safe, as long as you live within a 15-mile radius from point of pick up.

“Judgment is the first casualty when somebody starts to drink alcohol,” added Gamble. “This leads to poor decision-making, like choosing to drive. It can be a fatal mistake.”