Authorities investigating after human fetus found at Deer Creek wastewater treatment plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County Sheriff's investigators are looking for the mother of a fetus that was discovered at the Deer Creek wastewater treatment plant near Portland Ave. and Covell Rd.

Around 10 a.m., a worker at the plant found the fetus in a catch basin and called 911.

Investigators believe someone put the fetus into the sewer system in the last 72 hours, and eventually made its way to the water treatment plant.

The fetus was possibly in the second or third trimester.

The state Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is wanting to speak with anyone who may know who the fetus came from and how it ended up at the plant.

Officials say the mother may have visited a health clinic in the area immediately after giving birth prematurely or having a miscarriage.