× Authorities still searching for woman who escaped from Oklahoma correctional center in 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still searching for a woman who escaped from an Oklahoma correctional center in 2016.

On Oct. 12, 2016, officials say Jennifer Alexander walked away from Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City.

She was serving time in prison for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, uttering forged instruments, and conspiracy.

Alexander is described as a Native American, 5-feet-8 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows of here whereabouts is asked to call the escapee hotline at (866)363-1119.